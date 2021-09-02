Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
