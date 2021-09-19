This evening in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
