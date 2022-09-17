Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Sunday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.