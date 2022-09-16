 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

