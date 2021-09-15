 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News