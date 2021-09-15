This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly clou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Monday. I…