For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
