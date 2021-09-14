 Skip to main content
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

