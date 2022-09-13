For the drive home in Moline: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Wednesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
