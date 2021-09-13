For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
