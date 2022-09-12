This evening's outlook for Moline: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Fog in spots early, but sunny skies for the rest of the day. Getting warmer Friday, but still dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of the area. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Find out what's expected for the rest of the day here.
Fog around once again this morning, but it will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. Temperatures on the rise for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. To…