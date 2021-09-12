 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News