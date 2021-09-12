Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
