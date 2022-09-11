This evening's outlook for Moline: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Monday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
