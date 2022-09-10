This evening's outlook for Moline: Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
