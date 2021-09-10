 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News