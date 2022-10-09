Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
