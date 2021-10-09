 Skip to main content
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

