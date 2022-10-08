 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Moline will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

