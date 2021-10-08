This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degree…
- Updated
Scattered showers this weekend weren't enough to put a dent in the region's drought, according to the National Weather Service.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Moline folks should be prepared for high tempe…
For the drive home in Moline: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%…
This evening in Moline: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Moline will see warm tempera…