 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News