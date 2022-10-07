Moline's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
