Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

