 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Moline will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News