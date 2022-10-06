 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Moline: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News