This evening in Moline: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring isolated showers and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
Rain returns Wednesday and will stick around for Thursday as a cold front moves in. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what changes the cold front will bring in our weather update.
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but showers will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when rain will start and when it will peak in our latest forecast.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in the Quad Cities area. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Moline will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …