Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Moline will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

