This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but showers will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when rain will start and when it will peak in our latest forecast.
Rain returns Wednesday and will stick around for Thursday as a cold front moves in. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what changes the cold front will bring in our weather update.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in the Quad Cities area. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
