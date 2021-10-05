For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
