Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Moline will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.