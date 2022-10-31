 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

