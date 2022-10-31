For the drive home in Moline: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
A countywide burn ban issued by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency remains in effect as abnormally dry conditions persist across the area.
Warming up today with temperatures climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warming trend continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Chance of showers today, but it looks like more will be staying dry than seeing rain. How's trick-or-treating looking? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
