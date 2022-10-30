This evening in Moline: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
