This evening in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
