For the drive home in Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to poweroutage.us, more than 272,000 were without power in Florida Tuesday morning, compared to more than 342,000 in the dark in Puerto Rico.
With another cold front moving in, temperatures are going down even more today and tonight. Will it be even colder Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in the Quad Cities area. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Moline will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …