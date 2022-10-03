 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

