Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

