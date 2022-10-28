This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
