Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

