Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Thunde…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Rain is …
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tod…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expec…