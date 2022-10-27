Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.