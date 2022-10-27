This evening's outlook for Moline: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
