Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.