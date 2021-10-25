 Skip to main content
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

