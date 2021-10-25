This evening in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
