Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Rain. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
