 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News