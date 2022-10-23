For the drive home in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
The warming trend continues today and we'll get even warmer this weekend. The wind isn't going away though and it looks like rain will make a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Moline will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. It…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today's cond…
This evening's outlook for Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks …
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees toda…