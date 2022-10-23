Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.