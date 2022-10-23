 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News