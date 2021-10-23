 Skip to main content
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

