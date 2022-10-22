 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

