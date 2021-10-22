 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News