For the drive home in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
