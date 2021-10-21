 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

