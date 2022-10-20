 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

