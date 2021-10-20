 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News