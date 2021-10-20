Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
