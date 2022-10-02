Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.