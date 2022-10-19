 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

