Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.