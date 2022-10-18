This evening's outlook for Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Rain with one cold front this morning and more rain with a second cold front early this evening. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
A little warmer today, but a cold front late this afternoon will bring showers back to the area and cool us down again for Saturday. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers, but a better chance for Friday evening. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
