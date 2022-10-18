Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.