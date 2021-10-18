 Skip to main content
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

