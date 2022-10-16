 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week. 

